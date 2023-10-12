Two Premier League players leave Italy training camp after being questioned by the police

The Italian national team received some shocking news in the October international break. Fabrizio Romano reported Thursday that Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have been questioned by the police after being accused of possible involvement in illegal betting.

Both the Newcastle sensation and the Aston Villa midfielder have reportedly left Italy’s training camp after speaking to the authorities just a few days before Azzurra resume their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ben Jacobs added that the players in question are heading back to their respective clubs after being notified by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office about the investigation. The Italian Federation also released a statement clarifying this situation.

Italian FA reacts to Tonali, Zaniolo being accused of illegal betting

“The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin has notified investigative acts to footballers Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently meeting with the national team at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano,” the federation’s statement read, via Fabrizio Romano.

Tonali, 24, amasses 15 caps with Italy since making his international debut on October 15, 2019 in a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein. He joined Newcastle from Milan this summer in a €64 million move.

Zaniolo, also 24, boasts the same number of appearances for his country, having made his debut on March 23, 2019 in the Azzurra’s 2-0 victory against Finland. He joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Galatasaray in August.

“Regardless of the nature of the acts, considering that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the coming days, the Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow them to return to their respective clubs,” Italy’s statement concluded.

Italy’s next games

While this is obviously a complicated situation for Italy, Luciano Spalletti has to make sure the rest of the squad keeps their head in the upcoming games, which will be important for the team’s future.

Azzurra will welcome Malta to Stadio San Nicola in Bari on Saturday, October 14, on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Three days later, they will take on England at Wembley. Italy are currently second in Group C with seven points, six shy of the Three Lions and tied with Ukraine and Macedonia – but Spalletti’s side has a game in hand.