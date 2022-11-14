In what will be a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, UAE will play against Argentina. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

There are just a few days left for the start of Qatar 2022, and all the teams want to arrive in the best way, and having at least one preparation game, something that became difficult considering that the official competition in most countries ended a week before the start of the World Cup.

Argentina share the group with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. They are candidates to advance to the round of 16, but even so they should not be overconfident because if there is a tournament that usually gives big surprises, without a doubt that is the World Cup. UAE were close to playing the playoffs, and with the increase in the team for the next World Cup, they may have a chance to play again in 2026. For this reason, they want to prepare in the best way.

UAE's probable lineup

Caio Canedo is expected to be among those expected to be in the starting eleven, although UAE coach Arruabarrena's idea is to give several players minutes in this game.

UAE's possible lineup: Khasif; Al-Hashemi, Al Hammadi, Al-Ahbabi, Ibrahim; Salmeen, Rashid, Hamad, Ramadan; Canedo, Al-Maazmi.

Argentina's probable lineup

Lionel Messi will probably take a place on the bench, as he joined the rest of the squad a few hours ago. The attack could be made up of Paulo Dybala together with Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina's possible lineup: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, L Martinez, Acuna; Rodriguez, Paredes, Fernandez; Dybala, L Martinez, Di Maria.

