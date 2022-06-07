The last places for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar are being defined. UAE and Australia square off today at the Al Rayyan Stadium in a decisive game for the Asian WCQ. The winner will meet Peru on Monday for a ticket to Qatar 2022. Check out here the kick-off time of this exciting soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on Paramount+ (free trial).
The United Arab Emirates finished third in the Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, behind Iran and South Korea. They played an international friendly game on May 29 against Gambia that finished in a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Australia also ended in third place in the Group B of the Asian WCQ, behind Saudi Arabia and Japan. The Socceroos managed to end their negative run of three games without victories by beating Jordan 2-1 in an international friendly last week.
UAE vs Australia: Kick-off time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bahamas: 2:00 PM
Barbados: 2:00 PM
Belize: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Brunei: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
FIji: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Solomon Islands: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)
South Sudan: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
US: 2:00 PM (ET)
UAE vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Paramount+, 10, 10 Play
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Brunei: Eleven SEA
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Malaysia: Eleven SEA
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Philippines: Eleven SEA
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Abu Dhabi Sports 1, TOD, beIN Sports AFC, Dubai Sports 1
US: Paramount+ (free trial)
How to watch UAE vs Australia anywhere
If you want to watch the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.