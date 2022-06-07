United Arab Emirates and Australia will face each other at the Al Rayyan Stadium in a match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online free this decisive game in different parts of the world.

UAE vs Australia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in your country today

The last places for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar are being defined. UAE and Australia square off today at the Al Rayyan Stadium in a decisive game for the Asian WCQ. The winner will meet Peru on Monday for a ticket to Qatar 2022. Check out here the kick-off time of this exciting soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on Paramount+ (free trial).

The United Arab Emirates finished third in the Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, behind Iran and South Korea. They played an international friendly game on May 29 against Gambia that finished in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Australia also ended in third place in the Group B of the Asian WCQ, behind Saudi Arabia and Japan. The Socceroos managed to end their negative run of three games without victories by beating Jordan 2-1 in an international friendly last week.

UAE vs Australia: Kick-off time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bahamas: 2:00 PM

Barbados: 2:00 PM

Belize: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Brunei: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

FIji: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Solomon Islands: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)

South Sudan: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

US: 2:00 PM (ET)

UAE vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Paramount+, 10, 10 Play

Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei: Eleven SEA

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Eleven SEA

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Philippines: Eleven SEA

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Abu Dhabi Sports 1, TOD, beIN Sports AFC, Dubai Sports 1

US: Paramount+ (free trial)

How to watch UAE vs Australia anywhere

If you want to watch the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.