United Arab Emirates and Syria will face each other at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

UAE will host Syria at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai to play an exciting match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

United Arab Emirates will be looking for their second win in the Third Round Group A of the tournament. They are in third place with 6 points, far from leaders Iran (16 pts) and South Korea (14 pts).

Syria, on the other hand, will try to end their negative run in the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers and clinch their first victory in the Group A. They are at the bottom of the table with only 2 points after 6 games.

UAE vs Syria: Date

The match for the Third Round Group A of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers between United Arab Emirates and Syria will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

UAE vs Syria: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free UAE vs Syria

The United Arab Emirates vs Syria match for the Third Round Group A of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the Us exclusively by Paramount+ (Free Trial).