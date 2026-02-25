Video: Benfica fans clash with the police before Champions League rematch vs Real Madrid

Benfica visit Real Madrid for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff. In what is expected to be a heated showdown on the pitch, tempers are already flaring before kickoff. As reported by media on the ground, fans of the away side have been involved in disputes with local police.

The bad blood between Benfica and Real Madrid is at an all-time high. In addition to the drama surrounding Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr., with Prestianni breaking silence in a now-deleted post aiming at Real Madrid and the UEFA Champions League, the chaos is erupting outside the stadium, too.

According to El Chiringuito TV, some fans from the away club needed medical attention. Needless to say, the air around Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has grown thick with suspense. Although Benfica’s Argentine striker will not be allowed to play, as UEFA made its final decision on Prestianni for Champions League rematch against Real Madrid, the verdict did nothing to ease the tension.

Benfica’s lineup to chase miracle in Madrid

Hoping to overcome the 1-0 deficit from the first leg, Benfica travels with a depleted roster to Spain’s capital city. Manager Jose Mourinho won’t be coaching Benfica vs Real Madrid, as he was shown a red card last week during the vivid match at Estadio da Luz.

Without Mourinho on the touchline nor Prestianni on the wing, Benfica will start the following lineup: Anatoliy Trubin; Samuel Dahl, Nicolas Otamendi, Tomas Araujo, Amar Dedic; Leandro Barreiro, Richard Rios; Andreas Schjelderup, Rafa Silva, Fredrik Aursnes; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Real Madrid’s starting XI

As for the home side, Real Madrid will vie to close out the series at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and continue their chase for the 16th UEFA Champions League trophy in club history.

In that regard, manager Alvaro Arbeloa will start: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Arda Guler; Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia.