It is that time of the year where all the teams around the world are preparing their upcoming season. This July 21st, Udinese and Bayer Leverkusen will play a friendly match in order to keep up the pace for the next campaign, so here is all the information you need to know about TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream for free this duel in your country. In the US, fuboTV will broadcast the game and you can see it with a free trial.

Udinese did not have the best 2021-22 season at Serie A. The Italian team finished 12th in the last campaign and they were far from European tournaments. For this upcoming year, Andrea Sottil, the club's manager, will try to improve with his squad in order to compete not only for the first spots, but also for the league's title.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, it will be an exciting 2022-23 season for them. They are living a great moment and competed for the Bundesliga's title the last campaign. They ended as thirds behind Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but their greatest victory was to re-enter the Champions League.

Udinese vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (Friday)

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 22:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Brunei: 0:00 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 6:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (Friday)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Guyana: 12:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 0:00 AM (Friday)

Malta: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 0:00 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 5:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 0:00 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM

Udinese vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN North

Brazil: NOW NET, Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: Sport1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: Fox Sports, fubotv