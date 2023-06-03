Juventus will visit Udinese this Sunday, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Serie A was one of the first major European leagues to have its champion confirmed. Napoli‘s great season allowed them to win several Matchdays before the end. Now, in the last Matchday, few things are left at stake and few teams play for any particular goal.
One of them is Udinese, who are far from both qualifying for the cups and being relegated. Different is the case of Juventus, who can still qualify for the Europa League. They are one point below Roma and 2 behind Atalanta, so with the victory and draw of one of these two teams they could go to that international tournament.
Udinese vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (June 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Udinese vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Space Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, Sky Sport 252
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 3
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+.