Udinese vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus will visit Udinese this Sunday, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Serie A was one of the first major European leagues to have its champion confirmed. Napoli‘s great season allowed them to win several Matchdays before the end. Now, in the last Matchday, few things are left at stake and few teams play for any particular goal.

One of them is Udinese, who are far from both qualifying for the cups and being relegated. Different is the case of Juventus, who can still qualify for the Europa League. They are one point below Roma and 2 behind Atalanta, so with the victory and draw of one of these two teams they could go to that international tournament.

Udinese vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (June 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Udinese vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Space Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, DAZN, Sky Sport 252

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 3

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+.