Victory is part of the UEFA Champions League but so is the trophy and the medals that are awarded to the winners and runners-up of the final.

All players and managers get a medal during the final, no matter if they win or lose, each player gets their recognition for having been part of a big game.

The trophy is much more important than the medals, but the medals have sentimental value and could even be sold for a large amount of money.

How much do UCL final medals cost?

The gold medals that are awarded to the UCL winners have an estimated value of $14,000 to $17,000, the medals have a unique final design and the runners-up also receive silver medals.

Some players tend to refuse medals, usually the runners-up, they don’t like to be seen with the medals as ‘losers’, although that practice is apparently not allowed anymore and the players keep the medals on.

There have been reports of UCL winners auctioning off their medals after retirement for charity or just to make a little more money.