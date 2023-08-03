After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign almost started in the same way for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the star of Al Nassr saved his team in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores amazing goal at Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued his team from disaster at the Round of 16 in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. In minute 87′, the star delivered a tremendous header to put the score 1-1 against Zamalek and, with that result, Al Nassr advanced to the quarterfinals.

That goal was crucial as Al Nassr finished in second place of Group C with five points ahead of Zamalek (Egypt) and US Monastir (Tunisia). A loss would have meant elimination and another failure.

The Arab Club Champions Cup is a tournament in which the participants are the 37 best teams from the Arab World. That’s why there are clubs from Asia and also from Africa. In the quarterfinals, Cristiano Ronaldo will face the current champions: Raja Casablanca.