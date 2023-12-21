Despite the fact that the European Court of Justice ruled in favor of the European Super League and basically gave the competition a green light to start its operations, the prospects of the ESL starting anytime soon, if it all, are slim.



First of all, only Barcelona and Real Madrid are left as members of the ESL, with other clubs looking to join to little fanfare. Major clubs like Bayern Munich have rejected the league, as well as Ligue 1 in France. While Premier League clubs may be interested in joining the ESL, there is a law in Britain where soccer clubs can’t just jump ship and stop playing in UEFA competitions.



The biggest hurdle for the European Super League, especially after its failed first attempt, is to find a way to bypass laws established in many European countries that basically put European soccer in the hands of UEFA.

Aleksander Čeferin with harsh response to ESL ruling



Despite coming out the loser of the ruling UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin was not holding back the issues the ESL has at the moment, “We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want. I hope they start their top competition as soon as possible… with two clubs. Football is not for sale”.

Maybe the most powerful league in Europe, the Premier League issued an official statement rejecting the league stating: “The ruling does not endorse the so-called “European Super League” and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept. Supporters are of vital importance to the game, and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a “breakaway” competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.”

Clubs and leagues rejecting the ESL continues

Besides Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Ligue 1, and the Premier League, Serie A side Roma also rejected the creation of the ESL.

PSG also have come out and rejected the ESL, “Paris Saint-Germain totally and utterly rejects any plans for a so-called Super League, which has been the case from day one and will always remain the case”.

Borussia Dortmund also rejected the league, already showing that the ESL will have difficulty getting off the ground.