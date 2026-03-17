Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cruz Azul and Monterrey face each other for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey live in the USA on Fubo]

Cruz Azul carry a slim advantage into the decisive second leg of their Round of 16 series after edging Monterrey 3–2 in a thrilling opening matchup, a result that gave Los Cementeros a valuable road win and the early edge in the tie.

Monterrey, however, remain firmly in contention and will arrive determined to erase the one-goal deficit in what promises to be another intense battle, making this a must-watch clash fans won’t want to miss.

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When will the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Cruz Azul and Monterrey will be played this Tuesday, March 17 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Luca Orellano of CF Monterrey fights for the ball with Omar Campos of Cruz Azul – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

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Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Cruz Azul and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.