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Where to watch Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP receive Bodø/Glimt in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

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Joao Simoes of Sporting Clube de Portugal and Haakon Evjen of Bodo/Glimt
© Martin Ole Wold/Getty ImagesJoao Simoes of Sporting Clube de Portugal and Haakon Evjen of Bodo/Glimt

Sporting CP square off against Bodø/Glimt in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt online in the US on Fubo]

One of the marquee matchups in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues as Bodø/Glimt, the tournament’s breakout team, aim to finish the job after a dominant first-leg display.

The Norwegian side stunned Europe by eliminating Inter Milan earlier in the competition and now hold a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the return leg. Sporting CP, however, will rely on their home crowd and rich European pedigree as they attempt to rally from the deficit and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

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When will the Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt match be played?

Sporting CP play against Bodø/Glimt this Tuesday, March 17, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16The game is set to kick off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Kasper Hogh of Bodo/Glimt and Iván Fresneda of Sporting Clube de Portugal – Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Kasper Hogh of Bodo/Glimt and Iván Fresneda of Sporting Clube de Portugal – Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

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Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM
CT: 12:45 PM
MT: 11:45 AM
PT: 10:45 AM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting CP and Bodø/Glimt. Catch all the action live on FuboOther options: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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