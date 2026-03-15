Where to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Indian Wells Open

Daniil Medvedev plays against Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Indian Wells Open final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA on Fubo]

The championship match of a demanding tournament is set, featuring two of the sport’s top rivals after an impressive run through the draw. World No. 2 Jannik Sinner enters the final as the clear favorite following a dominant semifinal win over Alexander Zverev, putting the Italian within reach of another career title.

Standing in his way, however, is a red-hot Daniil Medvedev, who delivered one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by knocking out Carlos Alcaraz. With both players arriving in strong form and a trophy on the line, the stage is set for a high-stakes final that could produce another dramatic upset.

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When will the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

Daniil Medvedev take on Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Indian Wells Open final this Sunday, March 15. The action will start at 6:00 PM (ET).

Daniil Medvedev of Russia – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

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Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Indian Wells Open clash between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and Tennis Channel.