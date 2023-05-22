Uzbekistan U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Uzbekistan U-20 will play against New Zealand U-20 this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a game of enormous importance since it could be fundamental for the outcome of Group A. On the one hand there will be Uzbekistan U-20, who had a difficult debut against the locals Argentina U-20, against whom they played a good game despite loss 2-1.

Now they will seek to recover, and for this they must beat New Zealand U-20, who had a good debut beating Guatemala U-20 2-1. Taking into account that these two teams are candidates for second and third place, this will be a key duel.

Uzbekistan U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 24)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Uzbekistan U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.