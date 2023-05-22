Uzbekistan U-20 will play against New Zealand U-20 this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Uzbekistan U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
It will be a game of enormous importance since it could be fundamental for the outcome of Group A. On the one hand there will be Uzbekistan U-20, who had a difficult debut against the locals Argentina U-20, against whom they played a good game despite loss 2-1.
Now they will seek to recover, and for this they must beat New Zealand U-20, who had a good debut beating Guatemala U-20 2-1. Taking into account that these two teams are candidates for second and third place, this will be a key duel.
Uzbekistan U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 24)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Uzbekistan U-20 vs New Zealand U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: The Team Web
Greece: ERT Sports
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.