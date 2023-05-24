United States U-20 vs Panama U-20: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship

United States U-20 and Panama U-20 meet in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. A big favorite against an underdog. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch United States U-20 vs Panama U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

United States are dragging a losing streak since 2022 when they lost two games against the Netherlands 0-3 and against Japan 1-3 in what was the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Panama are considered underdogs but they reached the quarter-finals of this championship in 2022, before this game they won three consecutive games of the qualification rounds against Curaçao, Panama and Sint Maarten.

When will United States U-20 vs Panama U-20 be played?

United States U-20 and Panama U-20 play for the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship on Wednesday, May 24 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. This game is likely to end in a tie as both teams know how to defend.

United States U-20 vs Panama U-20: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch United States U-20 vs Panama U-20 in the US

This game for the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship, United States U-20 and Panama U-20 at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Wednesday, May 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, ViX.