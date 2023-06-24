Spanish football’s highest division, La Liga, has a long and storied tradition marked by thrilling games, brilliant players, and devoted fans. Its amazing athletes, devoted fan base, and riveting competitions continue to earn widespread acclaim.

There have been issues in one of the most interesting leagues throughout the years, but that’s to be expected in any sports division. Conflicts including suspicions of match-fixing, financial conflicts, and even political pressures have damaged its image.

Importantly, these occurrences should not be seen as indicative of La Liga as a whole. A fresh controversy, though, has shaken up Spanish football this week which could ruin that picture.

Why are Osasuna banned from playing in 2023-24 UEFA Conference League?

Due to match-fixing allegations dating back to the 2013-14 season, UEFA have expelled La Liga club Osasuna from European competition. The suspension means that Los Rojillos cannot compete in the UEFA Conference League in the upcoming season.

Despite qualifying for the competition as the seventh-place team on the table, the El Sadar outfit have been ruled ineligible to participate. The Spanish team has published a statement in response to the verdict, launching a fierce attack on the governing body.

“UEFA is strong with the weak and weak with the strong. The UEFA courts have not wanted to take into account that it was the Spanish courts themselves who have literally declared that Osasuna has been the victim of the diversion of money carried out by some of its former directors behind the back of the highest governing body of the entity, the Assembly, and the control mechanisms of the club itself”, one part of the statement said.