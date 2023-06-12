The 2022/2023 season has ended, and it is time for the most important teams in Europe to take a break and start planning for the 2023/2024 season. Here we will tell you when the return of the main UEFA international leagues and cups will take place.

This season has had quite a few interesting things. The most remarkable among them is undoubtedly the accomplishments of Manchester City, who became champions of their domestic league, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. They are one of the teams aiming to maintain their high level of play.

On the other hand, there were other very promising teams, but ultimately fell short, like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Despite winning their respective leagues, they did not perform as strongly on the international stage as expected. Additionally, there are teams like AC Milan that demonstrated potential but need to improve their performance.

When does the 2023-2024 Premier League season start and end?

The 2023/2024 Premier League season, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, is set to commence on Saturday, August 12, 2023, and conclude on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 La Liga season start and end?

La Liga, with Barcelona as the reigning champions of the previous season, will begin the 2023/2024 season on Saturday, August 12, 2023, and conclude on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 Serie A season start and end?

Serie A, where Napoli emerged as the champions with several Matchdays remaining in the 2022/2023 season, will commence the 2023/2024 season on Sunday, August 20, 2023, and conclude on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season start and end?

The definition in the last Matchday between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, made the 2022/2023 Bundesliga the most interesting local league of the 5 most important in Europe. The 2023/2024 season will begin on Friday, August 18, 2023, and conclude on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season start and end?

Paris Saint-Germain have dominated Ligue 1 in the last years and want to continue to do so in this new 2023/2024 season, which begins on Saturday, August 12, 2023, and ends on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League season start?

The UEFA Champions League will start on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and end on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League season start?

For the start of the Europa League 2023/2024, fans will have to wait a little longer. It is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 21, 2023, and will conclude on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

When does the 2023-2024 UEFA Conference League season start?

The Conference League, UEFA‘s third most important competition, will begin in July 2023 and the final will be on May 29, 2024.