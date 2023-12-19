Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in your country

The second semi-final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Manchester City, the English Premier League champions, take on Urawa Red Diamonds, the AFC Champions League titleholders. The winner will face Fluminense in the final, while the loser will compete against Al Ahly for third place.

Urawa Red Diamonds are experienced campaigners in the Club World Cup, having finished third in 2007 and narrowly losing the third round game to Al-Jazira in 2017. They arrive here on the back of a dominant AFC Champions League victory.

For Manchester City, this is their first foray into the Club World Cup, earned through their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League triumph. Though their domestic dominance with a “lethal squad” is undeniable, international silverware has proven elusive. Can they finally break the mould and conquer the global stage?

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Urawa Red Diamonds and Manchester City play for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, December 19 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. While Manchester City are clear favorites, their lack of Club World Cup experience cannot be ignored. Urawa Red Diamonds’ familiarity with this tournament should not be underestimated. Expect a closer contest than many might anticipate.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM December 20

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 20

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 20

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 20

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 20

Mexico: 12:00 AM December 20

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 20

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 20

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Globo

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Greece: Gazzetta

India: FanCode, Eurosport

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

Israel: Sport 1

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2