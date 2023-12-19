The second semi-final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Manchester City, the English Premier League champions, take on Urawa Red Diamonds, the AFC Champions League titleholders. The winner will face Fluminense in the final, while the loser will compete against Al Ahly for third place.
Urawa Red Diamonds are experienced campaigners in the Club World Cup, having finished third in 2007 and narrowly losing the third round game to Al-Jazira in 2017. They arrive here on the back of a dominant AFC Champions League victory.
For Manchester City, this is their first foray into the Club World Cup, earned through their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League triumph. Though their domestic dominance with a “lethal squad” is undeniable, international silverware has proven elusive. Can they finally break the mould and conquer the global stage?
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Urawa Red Diamonds and Manchester City play for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, December 19 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. While Manchester City are clear favorites, their lack of Club World Cup experience cannot be ignored. Urawa Red Diamonds’ familiarity with this tournament should not be underestimated. Expect a closer contest than many might anticipate.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM December 20
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 12:00 AM December 20
Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 20
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 20
Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 20
Mexico: 12:00 AM December 20
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 20
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM December 20
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Globo
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
France: L’Equipe Web
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Greece: Gazzetta
India: FanCode, Eurosport
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
Israel: Sport 1
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Norway: VG+
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2