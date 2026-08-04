Mexico U20 vs Panama U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the CONCACAF U20 Championship game on August 5, 2026

Mexico U20 face Panama U20 at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla in the CONCACAF U20 Championship quarterfinals. With a place in the semifinals and U20 World Cup qualification at stake, here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico U20 vs. Panama U20 Tournament CONCACAF U20 Championship Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 2:00 AM ET / 11:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA

Mexico U20 will face Panama U20 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship, with the match available for viewers in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2). It can also be streamed live through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 for free?

Yes! The only official way to watch Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 for free in the United States is through Fubo’s 5-day free trial, which allows new subscribers to access its live TV channels before deciding whether to continue with a paid plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico U20 and Panama U20 will battle for a place in the semifinals of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship, with much more than a regional title on the line. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics men’s soccer tournament, making every knockout match decisive.

Mexico enters the quarterfinal matchup after finishing as the top team in Group B. El Tri won all three of its group-stage matches, including a 4-0 victory over Guatemala that secured first place and highlighted its attacking potential heading into the knockout rounds.

Panama advanced to the quarterfinals after competing in Group C alongside Honduras, Canada and Jamaica. The Central American side will look to challenge one of the tournament favorites and continue its push toward securing one of the four semifinal spots that guarantee qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

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The winner of this quarterfinal will move one step closer to both international qualification objectives, while the losing team will see its hopes of reaching the semifinals disappear

What time is the Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 match?

The Mexico U20 vs Panama U20 match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 2:00 AM ET in the United States. The CONCACAF schedule lists the first quarterfinal matchup of the day for that time slot.

Eastern Time: 2:00 AM

Central Time: 1:00 AM

Mountain Time: 12:00 AM

Pacific Time: 11:00 PM (Tuesday, August 4)