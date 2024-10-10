Trending topics:
USMNT

USMNT: Brenden Aaronson speaks on first few days with Mauricio Pochettino

Leeds United winger Brenden Aaronson spoke to the media about the first training sessions under Mauricio Pochettino, one of the few players the manager mentioned by name in his recent chats with the press.

Brenden Aaronson #11 of the United States attempts a shot on goal in the second half against New Zealand during an international friendly match at TQL Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesBrenden Aaronson #11 of the United States attempts a shot on goal in the second half against New Zealand during an international friendly match at TQL Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The Mauricio Pochettino era with the USMNT isn’t even officially underway, but already there is a breath of fresh air. The culture around the team is down to two words: “hard work.” The squad has been running intense drills as the manager has spoken to each player one by one.

Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United was one of many players singled out by members of the media as a major underachievers on the team when Gregg Berhalter was fired. Currently with 44 caps and 8 goals, the winger has suffered from a major drop in form during his last two years at both Leeds and Union Berlin.

Now back with Leeds, Aaronson has elevated his game on the left wing and has 2 goals in 9 games for his team, looking to bounce back. That upgrade in level was seen firsthand by Pochettino, who in a press conference last week pointed to Aaronson as one of many players he wants to “test” and “build back up.”

Advertisement

Brenden Aaronson on Mauricio Pochettino

As the team assembled this week for their two friendlies against Panama and Mexico, Mauricio Pochettino has been working hard with the team, and US Soccer has uploaded videos on social media showcasing the drills the team is running. For Aaronson, he has already seen how things are different under Pochettino’s leadership.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference after being introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team at Hudson Yards on September 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference after being introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team at Hudson Yards on September 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In speaking with TJ Sports USA, Aaronson said, “The last couple of days getting to know him, getting to know the whole staff around him, has been really good. Feel like we’ve already learned a lot; we learned about the style of play we wanna play today at training. I think everyone is ready to learn from him. You can just see the buzz and its excitement, so it’s really good.”

Mauricio Pochettino and Brenden Aaronson share a strangely similar story; both were at one time observed by Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa traveled to Murphy when Pochettino was a boy to bring him to Newell’s Old Boys.

Advertisement
Mauricio Pochettino salary compared to other national team coaches

see also

Mauricio Pochettino salary compared to other national team coaches

In the case of Aaronson, indirectly, it was Bielsa who had approved to the Leeds board to sign the American after watching him play for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. By the time Aaronson arrived at Leeds, Bielsa had left the club, but the decision to bring the American occurred long before Jesse Marsch had arrived.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch tweets out New York Mets winning percentage since she threw out first pitch
MLB

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch tweets out New York Mets winning percentage since she threw out first pitch

Why is Emiliano Martinez not playing today for Argentina vs Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Emiliano Martinez not playing today for Argentina vs Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifiers?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo