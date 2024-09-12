Mauricio Pochettino salary compared to other national team coaches￼

Mauricio Pochettino is the highest-paid national team coach across the Americas. Here is how the new USMNT coach stacks up among other major national team coaches.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new USMNT coach and will be with US Soccer until the end of the national team’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. When the former Chelsea manager finally put pen to paper, Pochettino became the highest-paid national team manager in all of the Americas.

According to an ESPN report, Pochettino will earn $6 million annually for his work with US Soccer, automatically positioning him first. At Chelsea, Pochettino earned between $13 and $14 million.

While a pay cut for Pochettino, $6 million is still a huge salary when one considers the amount of work he will have with a national team. Here is how Mauricio Pochettino’s salary matches up with the salaries of many national team managers around the world.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Salary Compared to Other Coaches

Mauricio Pochettino’s $6 million salary surpasses that of Marcelo Bielsa, coach of Uruguay, who earns $4 million. Brazil’s often criticized manager, Dorival Junior, makes the same amount as Bielsa.

Lionel Scaloni, the World Cup-winning coach, earns $2.6 million as the national team manager of Argentina. Ricardo Gareca, now with Chile, earns approximately $3.7 million.

Didier Deschamps of France

France’s Didier Deschamps is at $4.1 million, while Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann is at $5.2 million. Roberto Martínez of Portugal, and once a USMNT candidate, is at $4.4 million.

If compared to what managers are making in Europe, Mauricio Pochettino would be the highest-paid manager in Europe as well. Roberto Mancini of Saudi Arabia makes an extraordinary $25 million to coach the Saudi national team.