The 22-year-old Bayern Munich defender was recently with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on loan and is close to a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

Chris Richards could be Premier League bound according to reports out of Germany. The young defender who has made a name for himself playing on loan with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim the last two seasons is ready for a big move and a permanent home.

Richards was hit with the injury bug last season but was highly praised in his two years and 34 games at Hoffenheim. Richards is hoping to land a starting spot and cement a place for himself on the USMNT World Cup squad later this year.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Richards' camp has okayed the deal now it’s up to Palace and Bayern Munich to reach an agreement on a transfer fee. Richards would be the latest high profile American to move clubs during the summer.

Chris Richards market value

According to Transfermarkt, Richards has a market value of $7.6 million, but given his good performances while on loan and the length of his contract with Bayern Munich, the transfer should be at least within the $10- 12 million range.

Richards has 8 caps with the USMNT and played 2 games for Gregg Berhalter’s side in 2022. During his three seasons at Bayern Munich as a young prospect Richards played 10 games for the German giants.

If Richards does move it would mark the fourth American heading to the Premier League with the recent transfers of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Matt Turner.