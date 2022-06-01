The USMNT number 1 and slated starter against Morocco spoke to The Athletic about the level of training with the Revolution and is the latest player to question some of the league’s training methods.

Matt Turner’s life is about to change big time, hard to believe given that the New England Revolution goalkeeper was an out of the blue signing and became the USMNT’s number one choice in goal. Turner is a few weeks away from walking through Arsenal’s locker room and starting his Premier League journey after a $10 million transfer.

Turner is slated to start his time with the Gunners on the bench with German international Bernd Leno and Aaron Ramsdale being the goal keeping crop at Arsenal. The Fairfield Stags star will also have an American colleague with another unexpected signing, Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty.

Now in speaking with The Athletic, Turner has given his reasons for accepting the proposal at Arsenal, and shined a light on yet another instance of a player in MLS discussing the level of training in the league.

Turner wants to train at ‘higher level’ at Arsenal

Matt Turner did not hold back as to why it was important to make a move to Arsenal, “I have to train at a higher level. The style of play with the Revolution is mighty old school. If there’s pressure, we don’t really play out of it too much. At Arsenal, goalkeepers are required to play a little bit more with the ball, playing in the system rather than just sort of going out there. (Arsenal) have to follow tactics and game plans a little more closely. Those are things that I know are valued with the national team that I’ll be challenged more with Arsenal.”

Gregg Berhalter’s team plays out of the back and is in need of a goalkeeper good with his feet, while Turner’s comment about certain aspects of the Revolution’s training methods is the latest comment from a current or former player in MLS talking about the lack of tough training in the league.

Former Atlanta United DP Esequiel Barco talked to TyC Sports in Argentina and stated that he did “not feel challenged” in Atlanta United’s training. Barco played under four managers at the five stripes, but mentioned that current River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, “demands more of the player at training (when compared to MLS)”.

Pablo Bentancur, agent of LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez also spoke about the lack of proper development for players in the league, "In MLS, young players arrive but don't develop. At 18 or 19, they give them money and they can already buy a Ferrari and live a good life. Brian is made for Italian football... I would be very happy if he went to Serie A".

Maybe the biggest voice of MLS player complacency came from one of the best players the league ever signed, Zlatan Ibrahimović, who has been critical of the league’s playoff structure, training, and player mentality.

While MLS has improved in many aspects, the league still has a way to go before MLS is on par with the demands of the top leagues in Europe. Each team has their own world and philosophies, but the lack of game in and game out motivation has been a talking point by many players and pundits for quite some time.

It is important to note that Tata Martino and Gabriel Heinze both were signaled out by the MLSPU over demanding training methods. Hernán Losada and Brad Friedel were two coaches that would eventually be fired from their clubs but were known for intense physical training which involved body fat test on players that are all too common in Europe.



