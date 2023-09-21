The USMNT is still 11th in the latest FIFA rankings, Gregg Berhalter’s side is coming off of two uninspiring wins against Uzbekistan and Oman and are holding firm as being one of the best 15 nations in the world.

The USMNT are ranked one place above Mexico, two places above World Cup darling Morocco, and amazingly four places above Germany, their next international friendly match.

The US can also boast about being above Colombia, Uruguay, Denmark, and Japan as well. Up next for the USMNT is a friendly match against Germany and Ghana on October 14th and 17th respectively. The USMNT are 8-1- 5 on the year winning their second straight Concacaf Nations League.

Top 10 FIFA Rankings for September 2023

Mexico is ranked 12th, Uruguay 17th, Canada, whose national team program is in shambles is 44th in the world. San Marino has the dubious honor of being the worst ranked nation in the world at 205.