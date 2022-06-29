USMNT U20 and Honduras U20 are set to play for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship in the US

The USMNT U20 team will host the Honduras U20 team at the Estadio Francisco Morazan for 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 Championship game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

The USMNT U20 team continues their run to the 2022 CONCACAF U20 title, as they are already qualified to the 2023 U20 World Cup. The team managed by Mikey Varas is among the best 4 teams of the tournament and they are likely to advance to the final.

On the other side, the Honduras U20 team have made a good run in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. They have won 5 straight games to qualify to the 2023 U20 World Cup. The team managed by Luis Alvarado will have a major challenge against the American team.

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Date

The USMNT U20 team will play against the Honduras U20 team at the Estadio Francisco Morazan on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. This game is for the Semifinals stage.

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20 in the US

The matchup between the USMNT U20 team and the Honduras U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20 anywhere

If you want to watch the match between the USMNT U20 team and the Honduras U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.