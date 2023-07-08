USMNT and Canada will face each other this Sunday, July 9 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The highly anticipated rematch of the last Concacaf Nations League final is set to take place. Two of the strongest teams in the confederation will face each other in a thrilling encounter, despite the absence of many of their key players for the 2023 Gold Cup.
The United States, who topped their group with relative ease, are considered the main favorites to clinch the title. On the other hand, Canada faced some challenges in securing their qualification. However, their victory against Cuba, coupled with Guadeloupe’s defeat, ultimately granted them a spot in the quarterfinals. Canadians will be aiming to surprise the Americans in this match and progress further in the tournament.
USMNT vs Canada: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM
Croatia: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Germany: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Israel: 2:30 AM (July 10)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Norway: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Poland: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 10)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Spain: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 10)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 10)
UK: 12:30 AM (July 10)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
USMNT vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 3
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sports TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN Radio, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App.