USMNT vs Canada: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

USMNT and Canada will face each other this Sunday, July 9 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch USMNT vs Canada online free in the US on Fubo]

The highly anticipated rematch of the last Concacaf Nations League final is set to take place. Two of the strongest teams in the confederation will face each other in a thrilling encounter, despite the absence of many of their key players for the 2023 Gold Cup.

The United States, who topped their group with relative ease, are considered the main favorites to clinch the title. On the other hand, Canada faced some challenges in securing their qualification. However, their victory against Cuba, coupled with Guadeloupe’s defeat, ultimately granted them a spot in the quarterfinals. Canadians will be aiming to surprise the Americans in this match and progress further in the tournament.

USMNT vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 10)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Poland: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 10)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 10)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 10)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 10)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

USMNT vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 3

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sports TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN Radio, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App.