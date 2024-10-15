USMNT vs. Mexico: Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT will take on Mexico in Guadalajara in a friendly that could be a statement game for the Argentine’s new-look USMNT.

Once again, it’s Mexico vs. the USMNT. This time, for the first time in a long while, it’s a friendly match in Guadalajara, and the story of both teams could not be more different. The USMNT comes into the match after a 2-0 win, which marked the first game under former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The USMNT looked lively in their first game—while not a perfect unit, they displayed a more balanced approach, resulting in one of the best USMNT performances in months. Mexico, on the other hand, played Valencia of LaLiga to a 2-2 draw in yet another poor performance, this time under Javier Aguirre in his third stint as manager.

Mauricio Pochettino sent home various players for reasons ranging from fatigue to possible injuries. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were among the select group who returned to Europe. Still, Pochettino has a formal lineup expected to be fielded against Mexico.

Who Mauricio Pochettino May Play in USMNT vs. Mexico

With players sent home and a new chance to test other roster players, look for Mauricio Pochettino to mix and match his squad. Expect the USMNT to line up as follows:

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the U.S. Men’s National Team speaks to players in the second half in an international friendly match against Panama at Q2 stadium on October 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Predicted Starting XI for USMNT vs. Mexico:Matt Turner, Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Aidan Morris, Gianluca Busio, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman, Josh Sargent.

Mexico Predicted Lineup:Rangel, Sanchez, Orozco, Montes, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Romo, Rodriguez, Vega, Herrera, Jimenez.

see also Gianluca Busio gets his statement game for the USMNT in Mauricio Pochettino’s first match

The USMNT has not lost in their last seven encounters with Mexico. The last time El Tri claimed victory over the Stars and Stripes was in 2019 during a friendly match, where Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez found the net.