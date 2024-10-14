Trending topics:
Gianluca Busio gets his statement game for the USMNT in Mauricio Pochettino’s first match

Still only 22 years old, Venezia midfielder Gianluca Busio finally gets a chance to showcase his talents with the best of the USMNT.

Gianluca Busio #6 of the United States smiles as he runs down the pitch during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago at Bank of America Stadium on July 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesGianluca Busio #6 of the United States smiles as he runs down the pitch during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago at Bank of America Stadium on July 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Gianluca Busio has always been a talented player; even during his early career in Major League Soccer with Sporting KC, he possessed something few American soccer players have: smarts, timing, and good passing. During the Gregg Berhalter era, Busio was often reduced to Gold Cup duty, resulting in him playing with players who were not at the level of the senior team.

Then a much-needed move to Italy occurred, and Busio began to gain minutes and experience with now Serie A side Venezia. He dropped down the USMNT pecking order due to preference, as Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso, and Luca de la Torre were all favored.

After establishing himself in Italy and looking like one of the better players on his club team, Busio finally got a second chance with new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, and the midfielder did not fail.

Gianluca Busio Impresses in Win Over Panama

Finally getting substantial minutes alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson, who pushed forward often, Busio contributed to the team’s 2-0 win over Panama. The lively USMNT side showcased an intensity that it had been lacking, but Busio was able to provide crisp passes, smart ball movement, and distant shooting opportunities.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the U.S. Men's National Team speaks to players in the second half in an international friendly match against Panama at Q2 stadium on October 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the U.S. Men’s National Team speaks to players in the second half in an international friendly match against Panama at Q2 stadium on October 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Busio also formed an interesting tandem with Aidan Morris of Middlesbrough, as the midfielders played off each other and looked very comfortable. Busio’s 67 minutes were solid and have left the USMNT wanting to see more of the American shining in Serie A.

For Busio, his form suggests the importance of Americans playing substantial minutes for their club teams. After an injury in the Olympics forced the midfielder to miss the first three games of Serie A this season, he has started all four matches since.

The next stop is a match against Mexico, where Busio will have a new chance to prove that he can bring the creativity and intelligence in the midfield that the USMNT has lacked for a long time.

Kelvin Loyola

