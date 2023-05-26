Tyler Adams can hold his head up high, he was one, if not the only, bright spot on a miserable season for Leeds United. Until his injury, Adams was among the team’s top leaders in various stats categories.

On the field, Adams seemed to have been able to play at a consistent dependable level all season. Adams was also one of the best players for the USMNT during the FIFA World Cup.

According to Football Insider, if Leeds do get relegated, something that seems more likely now, Adams would have suitors, Manchester United being one of them.

Tyler Adams to Manchester United?

According to the report, “Man United are among the teams keeping tabs on Adams, whose dynamism and energy in midfield has impressed their recruitment team.”

Adams played 26 games across all competitions for Leeds in his lone season, and with Leeds in serious trouble, Adams could be a huge commodity on the transfer market. Adams has a contract with Leeds until June of 2027.

Adams is also being linked to Sevilla, who has been a longtime admirer, as well as Arsenal, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid.