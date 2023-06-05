After winning the treble in Scotland, Celtic FC may find themselves without a manager, current boss Ange Postecoglou is set to meet with the Tottenham brass to take over the vacant Spurs position. Postecoglou has been Celtic manager since 2021 and has won 5 titles with the club.

According to Sky Sports, if Postecoglou were to leave, Celtic already has two candidates and one could put a huge speed bump on the search of a USMNT manager. Brendan Rodgers and Jesse Marsch are the two top candidates to replace Postecoglou.

For US Soccer losing Marsch would leave the program absolutely nowhere in regards of a new USMNT boss, given reports that Marsch seems to be the only viable candidate.

Jesse Marsch’s coaching history

With talks that Jesse Marsch could be the next USMNT boss and rumors of a possible move to Monaco in France, the Celtic news comes out of left field. Marsch has always been keen on staying in Europe and with two big clubs in their respective countries looking to sign him, the writing may be on the wall for US Soccer that Jesse Marsch will not take the job at the present moment,

After starting his career with FC Montreal in Major League Soccer, it was Marsch’s time with New York Red Bulls that elevated his profile. Marsch was never able to win an MLS Cup with the Red Bulls but did position the club as one of the best in MLS and did win the Supporters Shield (best overall record in the league) twice in 2015 and 2018.

After serving as an assistant at RB Leipzig for one year he was given the reins of Red Bull Salzburg where he won 4 titles in two seasons and also coached Erling Haaland.

Then things went south, a return to RB Leipzig was deemed too inconsistent and Marsch was sacked after 21 games with an 8-9-4 record in 2021. Then after taking over Leeds United for Marcelo Bielsa in 2022, Marsch was never able to get the team going even though he helped guide the club to safety in 2022. By the new Primer League season in 2022/23 Leeds were usually in a slump going months without a victory, Marsch was sacked in February 2023.