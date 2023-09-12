USMNT vs Oman: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

USMNT and Oman meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The home team wants to build a friendly games winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch USMNT vs Oman online free in the US on Fubo]

The USMNT recently won a home game against Uzbekistan by 3-0 in what was the first victory since losing the 2023 Gold Cup against Panama.

Oman are also enjoying a recent victory against Palestine by 2-1, plus prior to that game they had won two more as part of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup against Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

USMNT vs Oman: Kick-Off Time

USMNT and Oman play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul.

France: 2:30 AM September 13

Oman: 4:30 AM September 13

Serbia: 2:30 AM September 13

United States: 8:30 PM ET

USMNT vs Oman: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: L’Equipe Web

International: Bet365

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Futbol de Primera Radio