USMNT and Oman meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The home team wants to build a friendly games winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
The USMNT recently won a home game against Uzbekistan by 3-0 in what was the first victory since losing the 2023 Gold Cup against Panama.
Oman are also enjoying a recent victory against Palestine by 2-1, plus prior to that game they had won two more as part of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup against Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.
USMNT vs Oman: Kick-Off Time
USMNT and Oman play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul.
France: 2:30 AM September 13
Oman: 4:30 AM September 13
Serbia: 2:30 AM September 13
United States: 8:30 PM ET
USMNT vs Oman: TV Channel and Live Streaming
France: L’Equipe Web
International: Bet365
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Futbol de Primera Radio