Bayern Munich is no stranger to finding gems all over the world, Canada’s Alphonso Davies is a prime example, after leaving MLS and the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018, the still only 23-year-old is in his sixth season at Bayern.



Now according to ESPN, the German giants have set their sights on 17-year-old Nestory Irankunda of Australia. Sources have told ESPN that the deal is almost done and would come into effect the moment Irankunda turns 18-years- old.



The transfer is set to be in the $3.6 million range and would be an A-League record. Irankunda, who was born in Tanzania and moved to Australia as a three-month old to escape his homeland’s civil war. The young winger also had interest from Liverpool, AC Milan and Inter Milan.



Profile of Nestory Irankunda



Nestory Irankunda began his professional career at Adelaide United in 2022, he had also spent time in their youth ranks before making his A-League debut. In only 39 games with the club Irankunda has 9 goals and 2 assists.



Irankunda can play on each end of the wings and down the middle of the attack. Physically, he excels in maturity and power, displaying explosive speed, balance, and strength.



Irankunda also has exceptional dribbling skills and is a good crosser of the ball. Prone to shoot first and pass later, Irankunda has all the initial tools to be a good player, now he will continue his development at Bayern Munich it would seem.