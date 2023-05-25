Uzbekistan U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 3 in group A of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a clash between winning-less teams. It’s going to be Uzbekistan U-20 facing Guatemala U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Discover how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Uzbekistan U-20 are in the third place with just one point in two games. They lost in the opener against the home team Argentina U-20 before ending 2-2 vs New Zealand U-20. A win could send them to the round of 16 either in the second spot or as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Guatemala U-20 have a hard challenge ahead if they want to be in the round of 16. They lost both of their games, so only a win could give them some probabilities. Their only way is getting that result and hope for a combination of scores in the remaining matchups of the first round.

Uzbekistan U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: Kick-Off Time

Uzbekistan U-20 will encounter with Guatemala U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 27)

France: 11:00 PM

Guatemala: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 27)

Iran: 00:30 AM (May 27)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 27)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 27)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Uzbekistan: 02:00 AM (May 27)

Uzbekistan U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, TUDN

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo