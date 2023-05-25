Matchday 3 in group A of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a clash between winning-less teams. It’s going to be Uzbekistan U-20 facing Guatemala U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Discover how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Uzbekistan U-20 are in the third place with just one point in two games. They lost in the opener against the home team Argentina U-20 before ending 2-2 vs New Zealand U-20. A win could send them to the round of 16 either in the second spot or as one of the four best third-placed teams.
Guatemala U-20 have a hard challenge ahead if they want to be in the round of 16. They lost both of their games, so only a win could give them some probabilities. Their only way is getting that result and hope for a combination of scores in the remaining matchups of the first round.
Uzbekistan U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: Kick-Off Time
Uzbekistan U-20 will encounter with Guatemala U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 27)
France: 11:00 PM
Guatemala: 3:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 27)
Iran: 00:30 AM (May 27)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 27)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 27)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Uzbekistan: 02:00 AM (May 27)
Uzbekistan U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, TUDN
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo