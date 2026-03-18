NY Giants may be done with big moves for QB Jaxson Dart in 2026 NFL free agency

The New York Giants have been active in reshaping their roster, bringing in names like Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and Isaiah Likely to add speed and versatility on offense for Jaxson Dart.

Despite those additions, expectations for more big moves may need to be tempered. The Giants are operating with limited financial flexibility, which could impact how aggressive they are for the remainder of free agency. That reality is beginning to shape the outlook for what comes next.

Dan Duggan provided further insight into the team’s current situation, suggesting that patience may be the strategy moving forward. “The NFLPA has the Giants with $6.34M in cap space before accounting for the Darnell Mooney signing. I’ve heard the actual value of that deal is around $3.5M with a bunch of incentives. Cap space is tight. The Giants can easily create more space, but I don’t see any splash signings anytime soon. Expect them to wait and hope to get vets at G/DT at their price.”

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NY Giants are done making big moves

Given the current cap situation, it appears unlikely that the Giants will pursue any major signings in the immediate future. While the front office has options to restructure deals and free up space, the current approach seems more measured than aggressive.

Instead of chasing high-profile names, the team is expected to focus on value signings, particularly in key areas like guard and defensive tackle. This strategy allows them to address roster needs without compromising long-term flexibility.

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Ultimately, the Giants’ offseason may already be defined by the moves they’ve already made. With several additions already in place, the focus now shifts to finding the right complementary pieces rather than making another splash in free agency.

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