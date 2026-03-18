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NY Mets’ Sean Manaea downplays velocity concerns despite slow spring readings

New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea remains confident despite slower spring fastball readings, saying he can still be effective on the mound.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesSean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

The New York Mets are closely monitoring Sean Manaea as the veteran left-hander continues to build up during spring training, with his reduced fastball velocity drawing attention ahead of the 2026 season.

It’s low, but I feel good,” Manaea said after the outing against the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. “I’m not concerned about it whatsoever. I’ll get to Citi Field, get the adrenaline going and it will shoot back up.”

“I’ve pitched with 86-87 [mph],’’ he added. “I don’t want to be there, but I still think I’m effective. I’ll fill up the strike zone and mix and match.” His confidence comes despite readings that are roughly three miles per hour below last season’s average.

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Mets evaluating Manaea’s role as season nears

Mendoza acknowledged that the team would like to see an increase in his velocity, but he made it clear there’s no guarantee it will happen right away. He noted that, considering everything the pitcher dealt with last season, it may take some time before any real improvement shows.

Sean Manaea #59 of the Mets pitches against the Marlins. Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images

Sean Manaea #59 of the Mets pitches against the Marlins. Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images

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Beyond Manaea, the Mets continue to evaluate roster depth. Prospect Carson Benge has impressed this spring, while MJ Melendez was optioned to Triple-A after limited opportunities following his stint with Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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