Valencia and Barcelona will face each other this Sunday, February 20 at 10:15 PM (ET) at the Mestalla Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 25. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Barcelona come from achieving a not so satisfactory draw against Napoli. In a game where they had more ball possession and played at home, they could barely get a 1-1, a result that is certainly much more useful to the Italians. Outside of the fight for La Liga, the goal of the "Culés" this season is to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

In the case of Valencia, their goal this season is rather the Copa del Rey. Although they are 9 points behind Villarreal, the last ones to enter the Europa League, and if they win this game they could be 6, it seems difficult for them to keep that position since there are many teams ahead. However, this game may serve as preparation for Wednesday's game for the Copa del Rey.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Valencia vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Valencia vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have achieved throughout history, Barcelona are the vast dominators of the statistics between them. In a total of 202 games, the "Culés" have obtained 96 victories compared to 55 for Valencia. Also, there were 51 draws. The last game between both for La Liga was on October 17, 2021, with a victory for Barcelona 3-1.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Valencia vs Barcelona in the US

This game between Valencia and Barcelona to be played this Sunday, February 20 at 10:15 AM (ET) for the Matchday 25 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorites with +100 odds, while Valencia have +265. A tie would finish in a +270 payout.

DraftKings Valencia +265 Tie +270 Barcelona +265

*Odds via DraftKings