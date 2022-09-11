Vancouver Whitecaps will face LA Galaxy for Matchday 31 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

It will be an interesting matchup in the Western Conference between two teams looking to enter the qualifying zone for the round of 16 in MLS. LA Galaxy are 3 points behind Real Salt Lake. In other words, with the victory and loss of their direct rivals, they could be in postseason positions.

His rivals are also struggling to reach the qualification zone, although in his case his situation is much more delicate. Vancouver Whitecaps have the obligation to win if they want to stay in the fight, because the defeat would leave them virtually eliminated, since in order to qualify by losing this game, several results would have to be given.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Date

This Matchday 31 game of the 2022 MLS between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy will be played at the BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 (ET).

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy

You can see this 2022 MLS Matchday 31 game between Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy in the United States on: ESPN+, lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet.

