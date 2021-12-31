Vannes and PSG will face each other at the Stade de la Rabine in a match for the Round of 32 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French Cup game in the US and Canada.

PSG will play against Vannes at the Stade de la Rabine for the Round of 32 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France. Check out all the detailed information about this French Cup match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a Free Trial. If you live in Canada, you can also tune in on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Lorient for the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season and accumulate seven games without defeats, taking all cometitions into account. Last time they lost was a 1-2 defeat to Manchester City in a 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League groups stage game.

Vannes Olympic Club are in the fourth division of French soccer. They will face PSG with a three-match winning streak, although they know they will have a tough challenge against one of the best teams in the world.

Vannes vs PSG: Date

The match for the Round of 32 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France between Vannes and PSG will be played on Monday, January 3, at the Stade de la Rabine.

Vannes vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:10 PM

CT: 2:10 PM

MT: 1:10 PM

PT: 12:10 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free Vannes vs PSG

The Vannes vs PSG game for the Round of 32 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options in the United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español. If you live in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial). Other options in Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada.