Lionel Messi and Argentina put on an offensive clinic in their debut against Saudi Arabia. However, it didn't reflect in the scoreboard as VAR overruled multiple scores.

It was unsurprising to see Lionel Messi and Argentina dominate Saudi Arabia from the get-go. Lionel Scaloni's team put on the pressure early and often, even forcing a penalty just a handful of minutes into the game.

It seemed like it was going to be a long and winding game for the Middle Easterns, who struggled in open space and failed to contain Argentina's speedsters. Nonetheless, they managed to keep the score at just 1-0 after 45 mins.

However, things could've gone way worse for the Saudis, as VAR overruled not one, not two, but three seemingly-legit Argentina goals due to offside. Needless to say, people had plenty to say about that.

Qatar 2022: VAR Wipes Away 3 Argentina Goals In First Half Vs. Saudi Arabia - Funniest Memes And Reactions

At the end of the day, all three goals were correctly overruled. However, that didn't stop people from reigniting that never-ending controversy between modern soccer and the pre-VAR and technology era.

Still, Scaloni's team will have 45 more minutes to prove what they're capable of, and VAR can only keep this score tight for so much, so Saudi Arabia better make some adjustments if they don't want to suffer a humiliating defeat.