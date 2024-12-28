Where to watch UConn vs North Carolina live for free in the USA: 2024 Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn play against North Carolina in what will be the 2024 Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch UConn vs North Carolina online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 2.5-point favorites heading into the Fenway Bowl against the UConn Huskies, with a game total of 52.5 points. Both teams aim to cap their seasons with a win in what promises to be a tightly contested matchup.

North Carolina seeks redemption following a narrow 35-30 loss to NC State, while UConn carries momentum from a high-octane 47-42 win over UMass, setting the stage for a potentially explosive bowl showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the UConn vs North Carolina match be played?

UConn will take on North Carolina this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The game will kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Advertisement

UConn vs North Carolina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

see also NCAAF News: UNC quarterback makes final decision on his future with HC Bill Belichick

How to watch UConn vs North Carolina in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between UConn and North Carolina live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.