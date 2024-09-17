Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal

GOAL! Christian Pulisic finds the net in the opening minutes of AC Milan vs. Liverpool at the San Siro. The USMNT winger turned back the clock and scored a vintage Premier League-style goal using his speed and explosive play in the first match of Milan’s UEFA Champions League campaign.
Pulisic ran down the right wing at full speed and scored in the third minute of the match, as AC Milan took control of the game and got off to their best start of the season, with Pulisic turning in a Man of the Match performance in the opening minutes.
For Pulisic, it was his ninth Champions League goal in his 55th match. Pulisic also has nine assists in the competition.
Christian Pulisic’s goal against Liverpool
CHRISTIAN PULISIC STRIKES TO SEND THE SAN SIRO INTO A FRENZY! 🔥 What a start for Milan ⚡🇺🇸
Pulisic’s strike was pure precision and has AC Milan up 1-0 in the opening 18 minutes of the first half.
Developing story game is now 1-2 as Liverpool have taken the lead with a goal by Virgil van Dijk.