After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia and next year, a big challenge with Portugal at the UEFA Euro 2024.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

However, the new campaign has been totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr are already qualified for the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League and remain fighting for the title in the national competition. It’s a very tough race with Al Hilal and, last week, the referees were crucial on that big game. It happened again today.

In a moment where everything he does is inevitably compared with Lionel Messi, CR7 had another controversy with the referees in the matchup against Al Riyadh. Nobody could believe that goal was disallowed. Not even penalty kick for handball. Nevertheless, just minutes later, Cristiano scored his 16th goal of the season. Check out both highlights.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 868 goals in his professional career. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s a new challenge for him ahead: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”