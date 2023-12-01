After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing debut season with Al Nassr. The Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia.

That first semester was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy to fulfill the expectations. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign has been totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr qualified for the group stage in the AFC Champions League and is fighting for the title in the national competition. Today, they lost 3-0 a crucial matchup against leaders Al Hilal and are seven points behind in the standings.

Stars like CR7 and Lionel Messi are always on the spotlight and, during the game at King Fahd Stadium, Cristiano had a very controversial reaction against Wilmar Roldan as the player suggested the referee was favoring Al Hilal. This is the sequence: disallowed goal and the incredible reaction of the Portuguese.