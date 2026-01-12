Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second goal in 2026 for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal

In a crucial showdown for the Saudi Pro League lead, Al Nassr broke the deadlock against league leaders Al Hilal. Once again, the hero was Cristiano Ronaldo, whose goal has his side holding a narrow lead.

With just a few minutes remaining in the first half at the Kingdom Arena, the Portuguese forward was set up with a header from a teammate and, left unmarked in the box, only had to slot the ball into the net to open the scoring.

With this narrow lead, Jorge Jesus’ side reaches a total of 34 points in the tournament, just one behind the sole league leader, Al Hilal. A victory is imperative for Al Nassr today.

Additionally, an interesting stat has been weighing on CR7 and his teammates. Since the start of 2026, they’ve played two matches—and lost both. From a morale standpoint, a win today could be crucial for their ambitions.

One step closer to the record

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his relentless pursuit of footballing immortality as he nears the historic 1,000-goal milestone this season. By finding the back of the net against Al-Hilal, the Portuguese superstar has officially reached 959 career goals, proving that his scoring instincts remain as sharp as ever at age 40.

With the Saudi Pro League title race heating up, Ronaldo maintains a steady pace toward the thousand-goal mark, further cementing his legacy as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the sport.