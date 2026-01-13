NY Mets set final budget limit to pursue star Kyle Tucker as former NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger remains in play

The New York Mets are sending a message to the rest of MLB. Going after every top target available, it’s clear the Orange and Blue are all in ahead of the 2026 season. However, a report hints there is a budget the Mets are unwilling to go over in their pursuit for Kyle Tucker. Meanwhile, they can’t be ruled out of the race for former New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Amid a loud buzz surrounding Tucker‘s future, with the NY Mets, LA Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays leading the race, a new report indicates New York has taken a firm stance on what its final offer will be. Though interested in signing the former Chicago Cubs’ star, the Mets are seemingly unwilling to go over the budget.

“If the New York Mets are in the range of offering $120 million to $140 million for over three years to free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker, as league sources on Tuesday suggested is the case, the question is whether that will be enough,” according to The Athletic. “It is also possible that the Mets could go up, but they’ve shown a desire so far this offseason to act with some level of discipline.”

Plan B: Bellinger

While most reports indicate Tucker is the main priority in Queens, going after former Yankees outfielder Bellinger may be a too-good-to-miss chance for the Mets. If they believe Tucker’s market price is too high, Bellinger could prove a cheaper option for David Stearns and company to pursue.

However, Bellinger would present some challenging decisions of his own for the Mets. The Yankees have learned it by heart now: the star outfielder and first baseman wants a seven-year contract. That seems to be a non-negotiable.

Though they usually never look eye to eye, in this case the front office in Queens and the one in the Bronx seem to agree that Bellinger seeks a deal that is too long for them to commit to. According to reports, the Mets have made a firm decision on Bellinger’s demands amid the bidding battle with the Yankees.

What is Tucker after in his next deal?

As things stand, that is the multi-million dollar question in MLB. “Tucker’s preferences for contract length and dollars (both overall and in annual average value) are unknown,” The Athletic reported. However, as rumors indicate Tucker could make a decision as early as this week, it seems the league will finally get its answer.

