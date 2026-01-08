Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo issues strong warning to Al Nassr rivals after starting 2026 with two losses

Al Nassr got off to a rough start in 2026, losing both of their opening matches, and Cristiano Ronaldo is far from happy about it.

By Matías Persuh

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Although Al Nassr are still in the fight for first place in the Saudi Pro League, their start to 2026 has been far from promising. Two consecutive losses have put them further behind their main rivals, and Cristiano Ronaldo knows there’s room for improvement.

Following the defeat to Al Qadisiya, CR7 used his official X account to send a strong warning to the rest of his competitors: “This fight isn’t over. We keep working and we will rise together!”

Today’s 2-1 home defeat marks Al Nassr’s second consecutive loss this year. They fell 3-2 to Al Ahli in their opening match, and they will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay in contention at the top of the standings.

The goal that wasn’t enough

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo clinical finish from the spot to secure his 958th career goal, Al Nassr failed to find a comeback in their latest outing. Ultimately, Ronaldo’s penalty goal wasn’t enough to spark a turnaround, as the club fell 1-2 to Al Qadisiya in a frustrating start to the 2026 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate to the Premier League

Al Nassr faces a grueling schedule as they look to bounce back from their rocky start to 2026. Following today’s match, the club will travel for a massive showdown against league leaders Al Hilal on January 12, followed by home fixtures against Al Shabab (Jan 17) and Al-Taawoun (Jan 26).

These upcoming games in the Saudi Pro League will be critical for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to regain momentum before they shift their focus to the AFC Champions League knockout stages in February.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
