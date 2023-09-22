After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign started in a very different way for Cristiano Ronaldo as they’ve already won the Arab Club Champions Cup. Today, the star of Al Nassr scored a surreal goal in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores amazing goal behind smoke in Al Nassr vs Al Ahli

Al Nassr faced Al Ahli on Matchday 7 of the Saudi Pro League. The environment was spectacular at KSA Stadium in Riyadh to see one of the most expected matches of the tournament.

The list of stars was extraordinary. Cristiano Ronaldo, Firmino, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Otavio or Franck Kessie. The scenes were epic with Al Nassr’s fans chanting and the Portuguese legend had to deliver.

In minute 4′, Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al Nassr with a tremendous shot. It was his eighth goal in the new season. However, there was a very curious detail. Edouard Mendy, the famous goalkeeper of Al Ahli, was totally covered by smoke. Just incredible.