Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores key goal to give Portugal late win vs Scotland in Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when Portugal needed him the most against Scotland on Matchday 2 of the 2024 UEFA Nations League. Watch his game-winning goal here!

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates his goal for Portugal against Scotland.
© @selecaoportugalCristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates his goal for Portugal against Scotland.

By Martín O’donnell

Even at 39, he’s inevitable. With only a few minutes left in the game against Scotland, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a key goal to give Portugal a late victory on Matchday 2 of the 2024 UEFA Nations League.

88 minutes into the game, the Al Nassr superstar came up clutch by capitalizing on a great cross from Nuno Mendes to send fans at Estadio Da Luz into a frenzy. That makes it two goals in two games for Ronaldo in this Nations League.

But more importantly, his goals proved crucial for Portugal to get off to a perfect start to the competition. Last week, Cristiano’s goal against Croatia made the difference for a 2-1 win.

This time, he showed up just in time to let his side pick up all three points once again. Thanks to Ronaldo, Portugal finish the September international break atop Group 1 of the League A with six points, three clear of Croatia and Poland, while Scotland are bottom with zero points.

Ronaldo comes off the bench to save the night for Portugal vs Scotland

Ronaldo started on the bench for Portugal against Scotland, but coach Roberto Martinez always planned to send him in at some point in the second half. In fact, Cristiano took the field at the start of the second half.

Dak Prescott signs record NFL deal: How the Cowboys star\&#039;s salary compares to Messi, Ronaldo

see also

Dak Prescott signs record NFL deal: How the Cowboys star"s salary compares to Messi, Ronaldo

Cristiano is our leader and he knows that it is very important to have a player like him to finish the game,” Martinez said before the game, and even though it was risky, his decision paid off as Ronaldo let Portugal finish the match strongly.

Advertisement

After the game, Martinez explained his decision to bench Ronaldo: “Cristiano can’t play two 90-minute games. We needed to have him at the end of the game and not from the start.”

The outlook wasn’t great when he came on, with Portugal trailing 1-0 as Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay gave Scotland the lead only seven minutes into the game.

Advertisement

Therefore, Cristiano’s entry was exactly what Portugal needed to turn things around. Bruno Fernandes made things level with a beautiful shot after 54′, paving the way for Ronaldo’s heroic winner.

Portugal HC Roberto Martinez makes big statement about Cristiano Ronaldo\&#039;s next record

see also

Portugal HC Roberto Martinez makes big statement about Cristiano Ronaldo"s next record

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for 1000 goals

The 5x Ballon d’Or winner is already on his way to pursuing a historic 1000th career goal. CR7 is now 99 goals away from that milestone, and even though he’s not getting any younger, the striker will try and continue defying Father Time for as long as he can.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark delivers a powerful statement regarding Angel Reese's injury
Sports

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark delivers a powerful statement regarding Angel Reese's injury

NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear over LeBron James, Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers new season
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear over LeBron James, Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers new season

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders sends harsh message to teammates after Colorado Buffaloes loss
Sports

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders sends harsh message to teammates after Colorado Buffaloes loss

Where to watch El Salvador vs Bonaire live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch El Salvador vs Bonaire live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo