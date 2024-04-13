Erik ten Hag and Manchester United had another disappointing game, drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on Matchday 32 of the Premier League. The match was crucial for the Red Devils’ aspirations of securing a spot in European competitions next season.

Now, the situation just got more complicated. Newcastle have already surpassed Manchester United to take sixth place, while the gap to the fifth position (Tottenham) is ten points with six games remaining. A very difficult scenario to overcome.

Hence, the only option to reach the Europa League will be through the FA Cup, where they will face Coventry City in the semifinals. However, it’s a fact that the Champions League is out of any possibility.

Another point to consider is that the freefall for Erik ten Hag could worsen because there are still matches against very tough opponents like Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton on the schedule.

Video: Erik ten Hag leaves press conference

In the face of the crisis Manchester United are going through, a reporter pointed out to Erik ten Hag that if the team falls beyond seventh place, then it would confirm the worst finish in the team’s history in the Premier League.

At that moment, the coach stood up from his chair and left the press room, leaving the following message: “I don’t comment or take that question. That is not important for this moment.”

Previously, Erik ten Hag had mentioned that he had complete confidence in his team for a strong finish to the season. “We have a team that is resilient and has character. We want to win. Twice we fought back from losing position. You see with every opponent there is that desire to beat us. Every match they went to their limits. We have to show resistance, control it, dominate it.”