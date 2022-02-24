Barcelona got off to a perfect start to the game against Napoli as they took an early lead. Jordi Alba capitalized on a great counterattack before Frenkie de Jong extended the lead with a beautiful goal from outside the box.

Barcelona couldn't have asked for a better start to the game. Xavi Hernandez's men put themselves in front early against Napoli in the return leg of the Europa League to move a step close to the next round.

Los Cules took an early lead through Jordi Alba, who finished off a remarkable counterattack led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore. But it wouldn't take long for them to score the second of the night.

Only 13 minutes into the first half, Barca made it momentarily 2-0 as Frenkie de Jong sent home a wonderful effort from outside the box. Later, Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back from the spot. Here, check out the video of his amazing goal.

Watch: Frenkie de Jong scores incredible goal for Barca vs Napoli

Often criticized this season, the Dutchman put some critics to rest at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Ferran Torres with a backheel pass set up de Jong for a stunning goal in Naples.

Video for US viewers

Video for Canada viewers